Pamela Mawanda
13:45

Degrees Cannot Solve Uganda’s Education Woes –Experts

29 Oct 2019
According to the new policy, all nursery and primary school teachers will be mandated to have degrees

The statement follows a government announcement that that enrollment of students in Primary Teachers Colleges (PTC) and National Teachers Colleges (NTC) for certificates and Diplomas will stop next year as it moves to phase out grade three and grade five qualifications.

 

