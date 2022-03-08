Fahad Muganga
Delay to Allocate Land to Boxing Threatens Construction of Multi-Purpose Facility-Muhangi

8 Mar 2022, 17:31 Comments 118 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
boxing at lugogo

In short
Six months since the President directed the Commission to allocate land to the Boxing Federation, Muhangi says they are yet to receive the land, which leaves their quest for the facility hanging in balance.

 

