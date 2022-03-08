In short
Six months since the President directed the Commission to allocate land to the Boxing Federation, Muhangi says they are yet to receive the land, which leaves their quest for the facility hanging in balance.
Delay to Allocate Land to Boxing Threatens Construction of Multi-Purpose Facility-Muhangi
8 Mar 2022
In short
Tagged with: Boxing academy Ugansac boxing federation
