Compensation Squabbles Slow Entebbe Expressway Completion

Robert Mukasa, one of those who havent been compensated told URN that the delayed compensation was a result of the poor documentation of land titles. He says that they cannot vacate the said land until their payments have been effected.
Compensation Squabbles Slow Entebbe Expressway Completion16 Jul 2018, 19:21 Comments 101 Views Entebbe, Uganda Business and finance Report
Trucks carrying murrum to a construction site in Abayita ababiri. Some of the residents who haven't been compensated have refused to vacate the area.
