Delayed Construction of Masaka-Mutukula Road Frustrates Kyotera Leaders

In short
The 96km-road was built in the 1960s to link and promote trade ties and cooperation between Uganda, Tanzania, and the rest of the East African partners. Kyotera County Member of Parliament John Paul Mpalanyi told URN that the current state of the road is appalling.
Delayed Construction of Masaka-Mutukula Road Frustrates Kyotera Leaders31 Jul 2021, 13:50 Comments 140 Views Kyotera, Uganda Local government Human rights Politics Updates
John Paul Mpalanyi, the Kyotera County MP, reacting to the deferred plans to rehabilitate the Masaka-Kyotera-Mutukula road.
Tagged with: Delayed project affects Kyotera Incomes Gov't pending for approval of AfDB grant More accidents to happen Plans to rehabilitate Masaka-Mutukula road Deferred
