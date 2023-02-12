Delayed Construction of Valley Dam in Moroto Irks MPs

In short
The 1.5 square kilometre valley dam is being constructed through the Ministry of Agriculture as part of the strategic plan to address water challenges and improve the food value chain and commercial agriculture in Teso and Karamoja. The facility is expected to provide water for livestock and crop resources in the area.
Delayed Construction of Valley Dam in Moroto Irks MPs12 Feb 2023, 10:53 Comments 232 Views Moroto, Uganda Parliament Agriculture Report
The members of Agricultural committee of parliament stranded from the proposed site for the dam construction after finding no one at the site
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.