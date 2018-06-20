Kitgum Modern Market Construction Finally Starts

In short
Initially, at least 25 households who were occupying the land where the six billion Shilling market was to be constructed refused to vacate claiming that they were not ready and delayed the construction.
Kitgum Modern Market Construction Finally Starts20 Jun 2018, 20:26 Comments 130 Views Kitgum, Uganda Business and finance Local government Analysis
Mentioned: markets and agricultural trade improvement program-matip ii kitgum municipality development forum african development bank kitgum market vendors association
