Dominic Ochola
20:26

Kitgum Modern Market Construction Finally Starts

20 Jun 2018, 20:26 Comments 130 Views Kitgum, Uganda Business and finance Local government Analysis
Business activities at Kitgum Central market Dominic Ochola

In short
Initially, at least 25 households who were occupying the land where the six billion Shilling market was to be constructed refused to vacate claiming that they were not ready and delayed the construction.

 

