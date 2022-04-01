Delayed Loans Affect Maintainance of Oil Palm Plantations in Buvuma

In short
The farmers are among the first group of out-growers who received seedlings to establish oil palm gardens in Buvuma District. But before establishing plantations, they were promised 2 million Shillings per acre of land as labour fees for maintaining the gardens.
Delayed Loans Affect Maintainance of Oil Palm Plantations in Buvuma1 Apr 2022, 15:46 Comments 108 Views Buvuma, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Editorial
In short
Mentioned: Oil Palm Growing
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.