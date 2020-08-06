In short
Godfrey Kayemba, the interim City Mayor says that the government committed to allocate 100 billion shillings to each of the new cities as their start-up capital, which has not been the case hence causing a standstill in executing of plans.
Delayed Release of Funds Stalls Operationalization of Masaka City
Masaka Mayor Godfrey Kayemba, argues that government is yet to deliver on its commitment to remits startup funds to the new cities
