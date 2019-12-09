In short
Nambeshe however, says the Office of the Prime Minister abandoned the plan and procured land in Bunambutye Sub County in Bulambuli district to construct houses for the resettlement of the landslide victims.
Delayed Relocation of Landslide Victims Angers Bududa District Leaders Top story9 Dec 2019, 14:06 Comments 250 Views Bududa, Eastern Region, Uganda Environment Local government Misc Updates
In short
Mentioned: Office of the Prime Minister Wilson Watira Julius Muchunguzi Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Samson Natsambu Leaders of Bududa Deputy Prime Minister Bukigai Town council Bududa Town council Baptist Nambeshe Namesi Landslides Moses Ali
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.