Fahad Jjingo
18:05

Delayed Relocation of Power Line Slows Bukakata Road Works

24 Jun 2019, 18:00 Comments 112 Views Masaka, Uganda Local government Misc Updates
some of the parts with electric poles in the middle of the road

some of the parts with electric poles in the middle of the road

In short
The Project manager Wael Ahmed Mohamed says that failure by Umeme to identify companies that can relocate the power lines from the road has greatly affected them.

 

Tagged with: arab contractors need power lines removed from bukakata raod which is under construction contractors accuse umeme of delaying road works delayed relocation of power lines
Mentioned: arab contractors umeme

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.