Delayed Repair of Masindi Port Ferry Irks Travelers

The ferry which connects residents in Apac to Kiryandongo district through Masindi Port and Kungu routes across River Nile, broke down two weeks ago leaving several travelers stranded.
Delayed Repair of Masindi Port Ferry Irks Travelers8 Dec 2022, 09:22 Comments 68 Views Apac, Uganda Business and finance Lifestyle Northern Updates
