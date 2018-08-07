Delayed Replacement Chief Magistrate Affects Judicial Services in Moroto

In short
The absence of a resident Chief Magistrate has affected cases mainly related to sexual violence in the region. Although statistics at Moroto Central Prison indicates that there are more than 700 inmates in the cells, over 500 inmates are on remand due to absence of a substantive court jurisdiction to try them.
Delayed Replacement Chief Magistrate Affects Judicial Services in Moroto7 Aug 2018, 06:43 Comments 117 Views Moroto, Uganda Court Updates
In short
Tagged with: transfer of magistrates delayed replacement of moroto chief magistrate solomon muyita senior communication office judiciary uganda moroto chief magistrate court thomas ochen opige mt moroto legal officer betty achen fida uganda
Mentioned: judiciary service commission
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.