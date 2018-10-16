Delayed Resettlement of Bududa Residents Blamed on Culture

In short
The acting Permanent Secretary, in the Office of the Prime Minister Joel Wanjala, today told Parliaments Public Accounts Committee PAC that whereas there have been shortcomings on the side of the government to resettle survivors earlier; the project implementation had been derailed by strong cultural attachments.
Delayed Resettlement of Bududa Residents Blamed on Culture16 Oct 2018, 19:45 Comments 112 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Officials from the Office of the Prime Minister appearing before the Public Accounts Committee. Login to license this image from 1$.
