Olive Nakatudde
19:45

Delayed Resettlement of Bududa Residents Blamed on Culture

16 Oct 2018, 19:45 Comments 112 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Officials from the Office of the Prime Minister appearing before the Public Accounts Committee. Olive Nakatudde

Officials from the Office of the Prime Minister appearing before the Public Accounts Committee. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
The acting Permanent Secretary, in the Office of the Prime Minister Joel Wanjala, today told Parliaments Public Accounts Committee PAC that whereas there have been shortcomings on the side of the government to resettle survivors earlier; the project implementation had been derailed by strong cultural attachments.

 

Tagged with: bududa landslide public accounts committee

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.