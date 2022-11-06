Henry Lematia
Delayed to Commission Health Centre III Angers Arua District Residents

6 Nov 2022, 17:55 Comments 105 Views Arua, Uganda Health Human rights Local government Updates
Abandoned Kawuanzeti Health Centre III in Arua District

Abandoned Kawuanzeti Health Centre III in Arua District

The Deputy Resident District Commissioner Arua, Ham Muzamil Ezama says the delayed operationalization of the facility is becoming a security threat. But Alfred Okuonzi, the district chairperson blamed the delayed operationalization of the facility on financial constraints to among others recruit staff to run the facility and connect the facility to a reliable water source.

 

