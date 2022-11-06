In short
The Deputy Resident District Commissioner Arua, Ham Muzamil Ezama says the delayed operationalization of the facility is becoming a security threat. But Alfred Okuonzi, the district chairperson blamed the delayed operationalization of the facility on financial constraints to among others recruit staff to run the facility and connect the facility to a reliable water source.
Delayed to Commission Health Centre III Angers Arua District Residents
