Delayed Voting Materials Raise Confusion in Nakawa East

4 Sep 2020, 11:08 Comments 137 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics 2021 Elections Updates
Polling agents at Mile Four waiting for their colleagues to come before they can start reading names from the party register

In short
By 9:00 am, no voting point in the constituency had got any voting materials. Many of the designated polling stations were bare, with no string to demarcate the areas or any election official visible. In some other places, last minute changes of polling stations left many confused

 

