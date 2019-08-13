In short
The Health in Charge, Dr. Carol Mukhwana, says the absence of water at the facility has become a huge challenge to health service delivery. She says medical workers have been asking expectant mothers coming for deliveries to come with water for use at the health center, which is inconveniencing.
Deliveries at Buteba Health Center III Halted Over Lack of Water
Mentioned: Water Scarcity
