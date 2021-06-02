Demand for COVID-19 Jab Overwhelms Medics in Kitgum

In short
Health officials in the district disclosed that more than 500 people were vaccinated on Monday, the highest number recorded in a single day since the vaccination exercise kicked off on May 17, this year. William Komakech, the Kitgum Resident District Commissioner told Uganda Radio Network-URN on Tuesday that the vaccine uptake has shot up rapidly since the end of last week.
Emmanuel Lapyem, LCV Councilor for labongo Layamo Subcounty in Kitgum District recieves covid-19 Jab at Kitgum General Hospital.
