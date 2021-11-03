Demand for Covid-19 Vaccines Overwhelms Kalangala Medics

In short
The District COVID-19 task force created 14 vaccination centres in the area, but the centres can hardly serve the high number of people that are turning up due to inadequate vaccine doses.
Demand for Covid-19 Vaccines Overwhelms Kalangala Medics3 Nov 2021, 14:06 Comments 98 Views Kalangala District, Uganda Health Lifestyle Analysis
In short
Tagged with: Access to COVID-19 vaccine Dash for Covid-19 in Kalangala
Mentioned: Emmanuel Ainebyoona MINISTRY OF HEALTH
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.