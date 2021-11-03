Ezekiel Ssekweyama
14:17

Demand for Covid-19 Vaccines Overwhelms Kalangala Medics

3 Nov 2021
COVID-19 vaccination card - Internet Photo

In short
The District COVID-19 task force created 14 vaccination centres in the area, but the centres can hardly serve the high number of people that are turning up due to inadequate vaccine doses.

 

