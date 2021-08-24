Edward Eninu
Democratic Party Sets Agenda for Teso

DP President General, Nobert Mao addressing Journalists in Soroti.

Key among the issues cited by Mao include improving the quality of education, health especially an overhaul of Soroti Regional Referral Hospital and streamlining security.

 

