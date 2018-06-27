Denmark Funds Reproductive Health Services in Refugee Camps

state minister for northern Uganda Grace Freedom Kwiyucwiny with some of the district leaders during the launch

In short

The project, codenamed Women Adolescents and Youth-WAY, is implemented by the United Nations Population Fund UNFPA in the districts of Arua, Yumbe, Moyo, Adjumani, Kitgum, Lamwo, Agago and Amuru. It will run for the next five years.