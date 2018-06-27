Candia Stephen
11:50

Denmark Funds Reproductive Health Services in Refugee Camps

27 Jun 2018, 11:35 Comments 238 Views Arua, Uganda Education Health Northern Report
state minister for northern Uganda Grace Freedom Kwiyucwiny with some of the district leaders during the launch Candia Stephen

state minister for northern Uganda Grace Freedom Kwiyucwiny with some of the district leaders during the launch

In short
The project, codenamed Women Adolescents and Youth-WAY, is implemented by the United Nations Population Fund UNFPA in the districts of Arua, Yumbe, Moyo, Adjumani, Kitgum, Lamwo, Agago and Amuru. It will run for the next five years.

 

Tagged with: reproductive health project refugees and host communities women adolescents and youth

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.