Officials Fault Education Ministry For Failing to Control Examination Bureaus

In short
Nshabwire also revealed that teachers prefer conducting private classes for children whose parents can afford to contribute towards buying set examinations instead of following the routine classroom syllabus.
Officials Fault Education Ministry For Failing to Control Examination Bureaus29 Aug 2018, 06:57 Comments 160 Views Jinja, Uganda Education Report
The minister of state incharge of primary Education, Hon. Rosemary Sseninde addressing the press at civil service college, in Jinja district. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.