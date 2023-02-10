Dep IGG Orders Arrest of Rwamurunga Community School Contractor

In short
Muhairwe who was in Isingiro District on Thursday for a community dialogue made an impromptu visit to the school site and was told that the contractor abandoned the site after being paid 80 percent of the money.
Dep IGG Orders Arrest of Rwamurunga Community School Contractor10 Feb 2023, 12:40 Comments 68 Views Isingiro, Uganda Education Updates
In short
Tagged with: Contractor Arrested
Mentioned: Inspector General of Government-IGG
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.