Departed Asians Struggle To Fight Off Property Grabbers 50 years Later

According to Dr. Kassam, the injustice against the Asians following their expulsion in 1972 is not yet over. “It’s unfortunate because thirty years ago I did this work. And thirty years down the road, I’m revisiting the work that I did,” said Dr. Kassam whose Ph.D. is on land, race, and politics.
Departed Asians Struggle To Fight Off Property Grabbers 50 years Later21 Aug 2022, 12:48 Comments 153 Views Politics Business and finance Parliament Updates
Ugandan born Asians arriving UK. Some have retuned to but found thir property grabbed. credit BBC Photo
