Mak Department Petitions Tribunal Over Staff Dismissal

In short
According to the minutes of the meeting, staffs contend that while they dont condone failure by staff to perform their duties in a timely manner, the decision taken against Dr. Niwagaba didnt originate from his mother department, which was fully aware of what was happening in his family.
Mak Department Petitions Tribunal Over Staff Dismissal24 Jan 2019, 17:00 Comments 107 Views Education Breaking news
Makerere University College of Engineering, Design, Art and Technology -CEDAT Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.