Deposit Protection Fund to Increase Savers Deposits

22 Nov 2018, 11:31 Comments 106 Views Jinja, Uganda Business and finance Report
The chief executive officer of the deposit protection fund, Julia Clare Oyet addressing the press.

In short
Oyet says that according to the financial institutions act, the fund required to pay a maximum of 3 million shillings to depositors in a period of three months. She, however, says that there is a possibility to increase the money to 5 million shillings.

 

