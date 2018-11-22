Deposit Protection Fund to Increase Savers Deposits

In short
Oyet says that according to the financial institutions act, the fund required to pay a maximum of 3 million shillings to depositors in a period of three months. She, however, says that there is a possibility to increase the money to 5 million shillings.
Deposit Protection Fund to Increase Savers Deposits22 Nov 2018, 11:31 Comments 106 Views Jinja, Uganda Business and finance Report
The chief executive officer of the deposit protection fund, Julia Clare Oyet addressing the press. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.