Depreciating Shilling: BoU Says Trend is Not Worrying

In short
The Shilling has for the last three months been weakening against hard currencies like the US Dollar and the British Pound. Today, the Shilling is trading at 3833/3843 on the buying and selling sides, causing concerns that the 4,000-shilling mark is likely to be reached soon.
Depreciating Shilling: BoU Says Trend is Not Worrying13 Jun 2018, 18:05 Comments 111 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report
Dr Adam Mugume, the Bank of Uganda's Executive Director of Research and Policy, flanked by an International Monetary Fund official. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.