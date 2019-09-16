Deputy Chief Justice Advises Lawyers To Help With Case Backlog Challenges

Deputy Chief Justice Owiny Ddollo (C) by other Court of Appeal Justices at the openning of a court session in Masaka

In short

Justice Owiny-Dollo who on Monday opened the Court of Appeal regional session at Masaka High Court premises, noted that the available manpower cannot handle the overwhelming numbers of appeal files in the system in a timely manner, thereby asking attorneys to always be mindful of the underlying operational challenges and avoid overstretching the judges.