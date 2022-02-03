In short
As such Buteera indicated that the Judiciary has put in place a number of innovations such as the migration from use of papers in filing cases to filing electronically (the Electronic Case Management Information System) and wants the Judicial officers to embrace it.
Deputy Chief Justice Seeks Collective Efforts To Transform Judiciary
In short
