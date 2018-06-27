Deputy Chief Justice Wants Medical Insurance for Judicial Officers

In short
According to the Judiciary Senior Communications Officer Solomon Muyita, Only 79 Judges receive UGX 200,000 monthly for medical insurance out of 383 Judges and Magistrates.
Deputy Chief Justice Wants Medical Insurance for Judicial Officers27 Jun 2018, 20:26 Comments 167 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Report
A band matching off the remains of Justice Naiga Ayebazibwe Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.