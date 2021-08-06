Deputy IGP Appoints New ICT Commanders to Improve Efficiency

In short
The latest reshuffles of ICT heads have seen 19 police officers all at the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police appointed to head various departments. ASP Simon Peter Luyombya has been appointed head of the Radio Frequency Unit while ASP Deogratius Kiberu has been named head of Core Network, under ICT maintenance department.
Deputy IGP Appoints New ICT Commanders to Improve Efficiency6 Aug 2021, 18:05 Comments 116 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.