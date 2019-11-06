In short
At least 100 of the affected police officers had arrived at Nsambya Sharing Hall where the 785 police officers who were shortlisted for 120 UN Jobs in Somalia and other war trodden countries were called on Monday. Several others were still on the way by the time the directive was issued.
Deputy IGP Halts UN Job Interviews for 200 Kampala Police Officers Top story6 Nov 2019, 18:01 Comments 167 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Security Misc Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.