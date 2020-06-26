Deputy IGP Sabiiti Meets Savannah Region Police Commanders Over Cattle Thefts

DIGP Sabiiti Muzeyi (fifth from right) in group photo with RDCs , LC 5 Chairmen and Police commanders from Savannah Region after the meeting at Luweero Diocese Guest House

On Thursday Sabiiti accompanied by Kasingye, the Director of Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Grace Okullo, Director of Operations AIGP Edward Ochom and other commissioners held a security meeting with Savannah Regional Police Commanders to brainstorm on strategies on how to fight the rampant theft in the area.