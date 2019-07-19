Deputy Paramount Chief of Acholi Dead

The first Deputy Paramount Chief of Ker Kwaro Acholi – KKA, the Acholi Chiefdom Rwot George William Lugai has died aged 92 - Courtesy Photo

In short

Philip Okot, the Prime Minister of Pajule sub-chiefdom told URN that Rwot Lugai died on Thursday at around 6:00 pm from a private ward at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital where he was admitted undergoing treatment for various terminal ailments.