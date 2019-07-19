Deputy Paramount Chief of Acholi Dead

In short
Philip Okot, the Prime Minister of Pajule sub-chiefdom told URN that Rwot Lugai died on Thursday at around 6:00 pm from a private ward at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital where he was admitted undergoing treatment for various terminal ailments.
Deputy Paramount Chief of Acholi Dead19 Jul 2019, 10:47 Comments 187 Views Gulu, Uganda Health Report
The first Deputy Paramount Chief of Ker Kwaro Acholi – KKA, the Acholi Chiefdom Rwot George William Lugai has died aged 92 - Courtesy Photo
