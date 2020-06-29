Kukunda Judith
20:03

Deputy Registrar of Executions, Bailiffs Division Interdicted

29 Jun 2020, 20:01 Comments 123 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
A copy of the letter interdicting Deo Nizeyimana

A copy of the letter interdicting Deo Nizeyimana

In short
According to the interdiction letter signed by the Acting Chief Registrar Tom Chemutai, Nizeyimana was interdicted for producing poor standard work and conducting himself in a manner prejudicial to the image, dignity and the reputation of service contrary to the Judicial Service Regulations.

 

Tagged with: Cissy Mudhasi Deo Nizeyimana Tom Chemutai

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.