Olive Nakatudde
09:54

Deputy Speaker Defers Tabling of National Sports Bill

10 Mar 2022, 09:53 Comments 149 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Sport Report
Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among.

In short
Parliament had according to the order paper scheduled to have the Bill for its first reading by a private member, Moses Hassim Magogo, the Budiope East Member of Parliament.

 

Tagged with: Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among Moses Magogo, the Budiope East MP National Sports Bill

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.