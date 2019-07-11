Alex Otto
Deputy Speaker Demands Status Report on Labour Export

11 Jul 2019 Kampala, Uganda
Deputy Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah.

In short
Oulanyah demanded a statement from Government on the number of companies exporting labour, the illegal companies and those that are blacklisted among others.

 

