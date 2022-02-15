Deputy Speaker Directs House Rules Committee to Investigate MP Zaake

In short
According to Mapenduzi, Zaake is in breach of the code of conduct for Member of Parliament particular a requirement for members to at all times conduct themselves in a manner, which will maintain and strengthen the public’s trust and confidence in the integrity of Parliament and never undertake any action that may bring the House or its Members, into disrepute.
Deputy Speaker Directs House Rules Committee to Investigate MP Zaake15 Feb 2022, 18:02 Comments 208 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake also the head of the people power youth wing addressing journalists during a press conference at Kamwokya
