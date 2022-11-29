Olive Nakatudde
20:19

Deputy Speaker Directs Prime Minister to Relocate Hostel Away from Cancer Bankers

29 Nov 2022, 20:06 Comments 100 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Education Health Updates
Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa with officials at Uganda Cancer Institute.

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa with officials at Uganda Cancer Institute.

In short
The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa has directed the Prime Minister to urgently devise means of relocating a students’ hostel constructed near the Mulago Cancer Institute Bankers.

 

Tagged with: Uganda Cancer Institute

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.