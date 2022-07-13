Olive Nakatudde
17:18

Deputy Speaker Directs Rules Committee to Investigate Namuganza

13 Jul 2022, 17:08 Comments 107 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
State Minister for Lands, Persis Namuganza appearing before the Land Commission. Olive Nakatudde

State Minister for Lands, Persis Namuganza appearing before the Land Commission. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Sarah Opendi, the Tororo Woman MP told MPs that she was surprised by the statements of the Minister that the Adhoc committee on Nakawa-Naguru land investigations was formed to particularly fight her.

 

Tagged with: Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa Persis Namuganza

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.