Ochola O. Dominic
16:30

Deputy Speaker Must Control Parliament in Oulanyah’s Absence

24 Feb 2022, 16:27 Comments 156 Views Politics Parliament Health Interview
Courtesy photo of Deputy Speaker Anita Annet Among (L) and Speaker Jacob Oulanyah

Courtesy photo of Deputy Speaker Anita Annet Among (L) and Speaker Jacob Oulanyah

In short
Prof Morris Ogenga Latigo, the former Leader of Opposition observes that if Oulanyah is certainly going to recover and does not resign, Parliament will ‘limp’ with only the Deputy Speaker presiding and in leadership.

 

Tagged with: Speaker of Parliament resign specialized treatment
Mentioned: Leader of Opposition in Parliament - LOP. Nakawa West Constituency Parlaiment of Uganda The African, Caribbean and Pacific-European Union agago north county

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.