Olive Nakatudde
18:21

Deputy Speaker Queries Visa Application Process

28 Apr 2022, 18:16 Comments 193 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa.

In short
Addressing Parliament on Thursday, Tayebwa directed that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gen. Jeje Odongo to present to parliament a comprehensive statement in two weeks’ time on measures being taken to negotiate friendly Visa terms for ordinary Ugandans.

 

