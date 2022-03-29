Deputy Speaker Tayebwa Gives Ultimatum to Finance Ministry on Final Budget Estimates

In short
Tayebwa made the directive while chairing the House on Tuesday. He quoted Section 13 of the Public Finance Management Act and Rule 148 of the Rules of Procedure that requires urgent fulfillment of the timelines as stipulated in Section 13(3) of the Public Finance Management Act.
Deputy Speaker Tayebwa Gives Ultimatum to Finance Ministry on Final Budget Estimates29 Mar 2022, 17:49 Comments 351 Views Parliament Politics Profiles Updates
Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa being consulted by Mathias Mpuuga, the Leader of Opposition during plenary on Tuesday
In short
Mentioned: Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development – MoFPED. Ministry of Trade, Industry and Co-operatives The Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.