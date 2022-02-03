In short
There are 83 Ministers in Uganda out of which 30 are Cabinet Ministers. However, during the Thursday plenary sitting, there were visibly less than 10 Ministers were in attendance during the Thursday plenary sitting.
Deputy Speaker To Write To President Museveni Over Absenteeism Of Ministers
The Leader of Opposition Mathias Mpuuga addressing Journalists storming out of Thursday plenary protesting absence of Ministers. Photo by Dominic Ochola
