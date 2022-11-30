Ochola O. Dominic
19:45

Deputy Speaker Calls for Adherence to Rules of Debate in Parliament

30 Nov 2022, 19:36 Comments 167 Views Crime Politics Parliament Updates
Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa

In short
Tayebwa’s guidance followed the defiance of his directive by Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake who was accused of breaching the procedures to present a matter of national importance without approval.

 

Tagged with: Rules of Procedure of Parliament
Mentioned: National Resistance Movement - NRM.

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.