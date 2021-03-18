Alex Otto
Deputy Speaker's Race: Bukedi MPs Ask Oboth Oboth to Do More Consultions

18 Mar 2021, 07:36 Comments 221 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Politics Updates
Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee chairperson Oboth Oboth

Led by Julius Maganda the East African Affairs State Minister and Sami-Bugwe County MP, the legislators asked Oboth Oboth to do aggressive consultations before they can endorse his candidature as a team.

 

