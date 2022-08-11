AYUBU KIRINYA
22:42

Derrick Orone Wins Gogonyo County Parliamentary By-Election

11 Aug 2022, 22:41 Comments 124 Views Palisa, Uganda Politics Updates
Derick Orone who won the elections after casting his vote at Cheele polling station

In short
The by-election attracted three candidates but two of the candidates who were nominated to contest announced that they had withdrawn from the race. They include Okoboi and independent candidate Issa Bantalib Taligola who officially announced his withdrawal during a rally attended by President Yoweri Museveni

 

