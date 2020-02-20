Desert Locusts Enter Bulambuli, Bukedea Districts

In short
According to officials, big swarms of locusts yesterday invaded Seseti village on Ngenge hills in Ngenge Sub County at about 4:00pm before relocating to Kacharasi and Hatari at the border of Bunambutye, Bwikhonge and Nabongo Sub Counties in Bulambuli district.
Desert Locusts Enter Bulambuli, Bukedea Districts20 Feb 2020, 19:47 Comments 100 Views Bulambuli, Eastern Region, Uganda Environment Agriculture Misc Breaking news
