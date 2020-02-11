Edward Eninu
00:36

Desert Locusts Invade Abim, Katakwi Districts Top story

11 Feb 2020, 00:26 Comments 176 Views Moroto, Uganda Security Agriculture Misc Updates
Desert Locusts invade Katakwi.

Desert Locusts invade Katakwi.

In short
In Abim, the locusts landed on Alerek rock in Alerek Sub County but were seen flying through Abim Sub County to Magamaga Sub County around 5:00pm. In Katakwi district, our reporter saw a swarm of locusts crossing Soroti- Moroto Highway, about five kilometers from Katakwi town at 7:03pm.

 

Tagged with: desert locusts invasion of desert locusts in Karamoja spraying of locusts
Mentioned: Karamoja Sub Region Ministry of Agriculture Animal Industry and Fisheries

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.