In short
In Abim, the locusts landed on Alerek rock in Alerek Sub County but were seen flying through Abim Sub County to Magamaga Sub County around 5:00pm. In Katakwi district, our reporter saw a swarm of locusts crossing Soroti- Moroto Highway, about five kilometers from Katakwi town at 7:03pm.
Desert Locusts Invade Abim, Katakwi Districts Top story11 Feb 2020, 00:26 Comments 176 Views Moroto, Uganda Security Agriculture Misc Updates
