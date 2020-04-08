A man looks at swarms of locusts that settled on a farmland in gogo village, lugwa parish in labongo akwang subcounty, kitgum district. photo by julius ocungi

In short

Bosco Ongom Cankura, the Lagoro Sub County Chairperson says the locusts have invaded all the four parishes of Lawko, Laber, Pawidi, And Lalano adding that they are posing threats to farming. Cankura cited that the young locusts have already started destroying maize crops belonging to local farmers in Lalano parish.