Robert Sseguya and Grace Nakandi told the High court on Monday morning that after carefully reviewing and examining all the evidence in the matter, they found the accused guilty of murdering Mirembe.
Desire Mirembe Murder Case: Court Assessors Find Accused Guilty 28 Mar 2022 Mukono, Uganda
