Desire Mirembe Murder Case: Court Assessors Find Accused Guilty Top story

28 Mar 2022, 12:53 Comments 248 Views Mukono, Uganda Crime Court Updates
One of the accessors on the case, Robert Sseguya giving their opinion in court

Robert Sseguya and Grace Nakandi told the High court on Monday morning that after carefully reviewing and examining all the evidence in the matter, they found the accused guilty of murdering Mirembe.

 

Mentioned: High Court in Mukono

